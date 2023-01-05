Door-to-door survey launched to identify TB patients

January 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The territorial administration has launched a door-to-door survey to detect early symptoms of tuberculosis in people.

Launching the survey, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the survey was part of the Union Government’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 in the country. Health workers would visit houses to screen people using mobile x-ray machines. They would gather medical history of individuals for evaluation. The Health Department has planned to screen 60% of the population in the first phase, said an official

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Government whip A.K.D Arumugham and government officials were also present