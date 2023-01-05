HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Door-to-door survey launched to identify TB patients

January 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The territorial administration has launched a door-to-door survey to detect early symptoms of tuberculosis in people.

Launching the survey, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the survey was part of the Union Government’s efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 in the country. Health workers would visit houses to screen people using mobile x-ray machines. They would gather medical history of individuals for evaluation. The Health Department has planned to screen 60% of the population in the first phase, said an official

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Government whip A.K.D Arumugham and government officials were also present

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.