Don’t mislead the public, L-G urges CM

Narayanasamy has forgotten the substantial aid received from the Centre: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to refrain from misleading the public about the Centre and her office.

Responding to the allegations levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and herself, Ms. Bedi said the Chief Minister appeared to have forgotten the assistance received from the Centre. “He forgets how much U.T. has been provided all along. Be it the number of centrally sponsored schemes or free rice distributed to lakhs of families in times of crisis, particularly the direct benefit transfer under which thousands of crores of rupees was transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries without any tender, contract, commission agents, middlemen and leak.

It has eliminated corruption in a big way,” she said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

The efforts by the Centre had increased the purchasing power of people in U.T., the Lt. Governor said.

L-G’s powers

The responsibilities of the Lt. Governor have been “reaffirmed and endorsed” by the courts and the Centre, she said.

“I quite understand the anguish and disappointment daily expressed by the CM against the functioning of the Lt. Governor’s office. I feel that this is perhaps due to the diligent and sustained care exercised by the Lt. Governor’s Secretariat for over four years in ensuring just, fair and accessible administration following the laws and rules of business scrupulously.”

The Lt. Governor said she was here to execute duties as an administrator. “I request the CM to refrain from misleading the people of Puducherry against the Lt. Governor’s office and Prime Minister as well,” Ms. Bedi said.