Don’t foresee any change in attitude of Lt Governor, says Puducherry Minister

Urging people and political parties to shun differences to protect the interests of the Union Territory, Puducherry Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said he did not “foresee any change in the attitude or style of functioning” of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in the wake of the recent Madras High Court order.

Speaking at a nutrition awareness programme for Anganwadi workers under the POSHAN Pakhwada scheme programme, the Minister said the court has asked the Lt Governor to work in tandem with the Council of Ministers for the betterment of the UT.

“But I don’t think she is going to change her attitude or style of functioning. We will have to fight for our rights. Opposition parties should shun their differences and join hands with the government to fight for the rights of people and the welfare of the UT. People should also join the government in this fight,” he said.

The government was due to provide free rice for 22 months. After the Lt Governor decided to switch over to cash disbursement to beneficiaries instead of supplying rice, the government had been requesting her to disburse the amount. But so far, there had been no response to the request, he alleged.

He also challenged Opposition leader and chief of All India N. R Congress N. Rangasamy to make public his stand on whether he agreed with the style of functioning of the Lt Governor.

Congress legislator T. Djeamorthy in his address said there was no point in continuing as public servants under the present circumstances. “We are not able to do anything for the public. I think the entire cabinet should resign as a mark of protest against Ms Bedi’s style of functioning,” he said.