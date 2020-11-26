Don’t come out till government makes announcement, says CM

Narayanasamy visits several coastal villages, interacts with officials

In view of Cyclone Nivar, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday appealed to the public not to venture out till the government makes a public announcement.

“When the cyclone crosses, there will be differences in the pattern of wind. The wind speed will come down when the eye of the storm crosses the shore and it will gain strength again. People should not infer slowing down of the wind speed as a sign of normalcy returning. They should remain indoors till government makes an announcement,” he told The Hindu after visiting several coastal villages on the day. He was accompanied by Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan.

Later interacting with officials at the Emergency Operations Centre, the Chief Minister urged the Revenue Department to relocate people living in coastal areas and low-lying areas to shelter homes.

He directed the district administration to relieve officers deployed for COVID-19 duty and return them to PWD.

He also urged the officials to carry out COVID-19 tests in temporary shelters, supply of food and clean water. The Electricity Department should ensure that power supply was restored immediately, he said.

He told reporters that overseeing relief works in 23 Assembly constituencies has been split and delegated to Ministers. Measures have been taken to shift several boats from the coastal areas and properly tie those anchored at the harbour.