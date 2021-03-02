‘Don’t carry more than ₹50,000 cash without valid documents’

KALLAKURICHI

02 March 2021 01:37 IST

Unexplained cash to be seized: Collector

District Election Officer and Collector Kiran Gurrala has cautioned people to have valid documents if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.

Chairing an all-party meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Gurrala said that unexplained cash above ₹50,000 would be seized. It will be released only after it is proven that it has nothing to do with the elections. If the seized amount from any individual is above ₹10 lakh, it will be referred to the Income Tax Department, he said.

The Collector said that campaign shall be conducted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Any violation would be dealt with by the officials concerned as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

Public can call on the helpline 1950 or 24-hour control room at the Collectorate on 04151 - 224155 to 224158 to register complaints on poll-related issues, he said. The Collector appealed to the representatives of recognised political parties to cooperate with officials in completing the poll process in a smooth manner.