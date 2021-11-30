Don’t allow private medical universities in UT, says AIADMK leader

Citing reports that two private medical colleges in Puducherry have evinced interest in setting up universities, Vaiyapuri Manikandan said they would not adhere to government quotas for students, and local students would be deprived

Former MLA and AIADMK Puducherry election wing secretary, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, has urged the government to drop its plan to allow the setting up of private universities in the Union Territory.

Citing reports that two private medical colleges in Puducherry have evinced interest in setting up universities, he said the decision would have far-reaching implication on aspiring medical candidates.

Private medical colleges are already not adhering to the government request to part with 50% of their seats under the government quota, he alleged in a statement. Further, the conversion of some medical colleges into deemed universities has deprived a large section of local students from getting admitted. Deemed universities are not entertaining Centac-sponsored students, he said.

Once private medical colleges are upgraded into private universities they would not provide seats under the government quota, he claimed.