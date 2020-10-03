Doctors’ strike disrupts outpatient services at public health centres in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

Healthcare workers are striking, seeking the inclusion of non-bailable sections against an inspector of police, who assaulted a duty doctor and nurse at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute

Healthcare workers on Saturday refused to attend outpatient service duties at all government hospitals, seeking the inclusion of non-bailable sections against Inspector of Police Mettupalayam, S. Shanmugasundaram, for assaulting a duty doctor and nurse at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute (GH).

A case was registered on Friday against the Inspector under section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) 294(b) (punishment for using obscene words), 332 (punishment for assault on government servant), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 356 (punishment for attempt to theft) read with 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered after a complaint of assault by the Inspector and others, on a duty doctor and nurse over alleged medical negligence which caused the death of the Inspector’s father.

According to GH authorities, the Inspector’s 80-year-old father was brought to the GH in a serious condition. Medical interventions did not help in saving him, and he died on Thursday night.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram entered into an argument with the duty doctor and after abusing him, physically assaulted him. He also took away the mobile phone of the nurse.

“He is a law enforcement officer and not an ordinary citizen. Even if has got a grievance about the medical treatment provided by the doctors, he has enough avenues to complaint. Instead, he assaulted and used all kind of filthy language against the duty doctor and nurse. This has a become a routine affair at GH, especially during night hours,” a senior doctor said.

A nurse at the GH said the government should immediately install CCTV cameras at the GH and Medical College to identify miscreants who create trouble. A Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly to ensure strict punishment to people who attack healthcare workers, but it is yet to be implemented in the Union Territory.