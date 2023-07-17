Doctors perform over 50 cycles of peritoneal dialysis to save 14-day-old baby

July 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Paediatricians at a city hospital have performed over 50 cycles of acute peritoneal dialysis on a 14-day-old baby girl to help her successfully recover from multiple renal complications.

According to doctors at the Department of Paediatrics in Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, the baby had presented with severe hypernatremia, hyperglycemia, stage III acute kidney injury and severe metabolic acidosis.

While on conservative treatment, her urea, creatinine started improving with little improvement in hypernatremia (excessive sodium level in blood) and metabolic acidosis. Following 24 hours of conservative treatment, as there was no improvement, acute peritoneal dialysis was initiated for correction of refractory metabolic acidosis and hypernatremia and continued the procedure for three days, said Manasi Garg, professor of Paediatrics, MGMCRI.

Acute peritoneal dialysis is a bedside procedure which is performed in emergency situations for complications, including hypernatremia and acute kidney injury and also in emergency conditions such as inborn errors of metabolism where Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy is not available.

Following fifty four cycles of peritoneal dialysis, the target end point was reached (bicarbonate based PD) and the catheter was removed. The baby is presently doing better and her renal complications have been resolved. The baby was discharged on July 10 from NICU and is under follow up by Dr. Garg and Karthikeyan, NICU in-charge, the MGMCRI said.