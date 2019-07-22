Doctors’ body gets new office-bearers

The JIPMER Resident Doctors’ Association announced the election of a new set of office-bearers on Tuesday.

Surendar has been elected president while Ninad Patil and Midhusha Reddy have been selected as vice-presidents. The general secretary post was given to Mukesh R., while Raajeshwaran M.A. and Sneha were elected to be the deputy general secretaries.

The election committee was formed in June with Ramachandramurthy, advocate and notary, Government of India, as the legal advisor of the association and Sai Radja Chandran, as election officer.

Out of the 24 posts, the election committee received nominations for 18 posts and were found to be unopposed after scrutiny on July 14.