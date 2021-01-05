Puducherry

‘Do not accord permission for Cong. protest’

Former legislator and AIADMK secretary (West wing) Om Sakthi Segar on Monday requested Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar not to accord permission to the proposed agitation planned by the ruling Congress in front of Raj Nivas against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Segar said COVID-19 pandemic was coming under control across the country. The agitation announced by the Chief Minister would raise law and order and health issues.

The announcement made by the Chief Minister was for political purpose and hence permission should not be given for the agitation, Mr. Segar said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 3:53:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/do-not-accord-permission-for-cong-protest/article33497438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY