‘Do not accord permission for Cong. protest’

AIADMK former legislator writes to Chief Secretary

Former legislator and AIADMK secretary (West wing) Om Sakthi Segar on Monday requested Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar not to accord permission to the proposed agitation planned by the ruling Congress in front of Raj Nivas against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Segar said COVID-19 pandemic was coming under control across the country. The agitation announced by the Chief Minister would raise law and order and health issues.

The announcement made by the Chief Minister was for political purpose and hence permission should not be given for the agitation, Mr. Segar said.