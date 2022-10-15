DMK workers stage protest against Centre’s decision to impose Hindi across the country

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 20:12 IST

Centre is making attempts to make Hindi the link language. Its a bid to weaken local languages so that Hindi would will get prominence in the country, says DMK leader R. Siva

The youth and students wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday staged a protest against the Centre’s decision to replace English with Hindi as medium of instruction in all Central institutions. Led by Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, party workers staged a protest near Swadheshi Mill Complex against the Centre’s decision to impose Hindi across the country. They shouted slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for trying to diminish the importance of regional languages such as Tamil. Addressing party workers, Mr. Siva said the Centre was making attempts to make Hindi as the link language. Attempts are being made to weaken local languages so that Hindi would get prominence in the country. The Centre was forcing people to learn Hindi for meeting their educational and job requirements in the country, he charged. Party legislators Anibal Kennedy and R. Senthil Kumar were among those who participated in the protest.



