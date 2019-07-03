DMK will establish government in Puducherry: Sabapathy Mohan

The DMK will return to power in Puducherry, R.T. Sabapathy Mohan, a senior functionary of the party, said on Tuesday.

“The day is not far off for the DMK to install its Chief Minister in Puducherry,” he said addressing party workers during a protest against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The DMK proved its critics wrong by winning the Thattanchavady Assembly byelection recently. The Assembly seat was considered the stronghold of former Chief Minister and founder of the All India N.R. Congress N. Rangasamy, Mr. Mohan said.

“Everyone said we will not be able to break the fortress. We proved them wrong. We told the cadre to get us Thattanchavady and then there will be no going back. The future will be ours,” he said.

Declining fortunes

In the Union Territory, the DMK’s fortunes have been on the decline in the last two Assembly elections.

From having elected seven members in 2006 Assembly elections, the party could only win two seats each in 2011 and 2016 polls.

Now with the win in the bypoll, its strength has gone up to three in the Assembly.

The party was in power thrice in Puducherry, their last term being 1996-2001.