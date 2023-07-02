ADVERTISEMENT

DMK warns of stir over apathy toward linguistics centre in Puducherry

July 02, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Institute of Linguistics and Cultural Research is a refuge for economically backward students to pursue Ph.D, says R. Siva

The Hindu Bureau

R. Siva

The DMK will launch an agitation if the government fails to take measures to prevent the closure of the Institute of Linguistics and Cultural Research in the city, the party’s convenor and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva has said.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the centre was a refuge for economically backward students to pursue Ph.D. and obtain doctoral degrees.

The DMK leader blamed the government and the administration for the bringing about a situation where the linguistic centre was on the brink of closure. The institution was facing the death knell due to lack of adequate support in the form of funds or timely filling up of vacant posts.

He accused the government of turning a deaf ear to the voices of institute’s alumni, Tamil scholars and activists raising concern over the state of affairs at the institution.

Condemning the decision-makers for the institute’s plight, Mr. Siva pointed out that since its establishment in 1981, the centre had produced hundreds of Ph.D. scholars and become a popular centre of research in the city. It is a travesty that the institution, which is a repository of over 60,000 books and has a number of distinguished professors in the faculty, is now in the doldrums due to apathy.

Underscoring the importance of ensuring the continuance of the institution and the dreams of scores of underprivileged students are not dashed due to its closure, the DMK leader warned of organising a stir till justice is achieved in this matter.

