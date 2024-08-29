ADVERTISEMENT

DMK warns of stir if eligibility test is held only in English

Published - August 29, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK has threatened to launch an agitation if the government failed to revoke the decision to conduct the recruitment test for assistant posts exclusively in English.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, R. Siva, Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor, said the decision contravened the Puducherry Official Languages Act, 1965 that recognised five languages — Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam and French.

He pointed out that while traditionally Tamil was used in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, Telugu was the preferred language in Yanam, and Malayalam in Mahe, reflecting the linguistic customs of each area. In the past, eligibility tests, including the UDC exam in 2022 and the recent constable exam, were held in the regional languages as well as in English.

Coming down hard on the government for its sudden departure from a long-standing tradition that had been maintained by successive dispensations, Mr. Siva said conducting the upcoming recruitment test solely in English was not only a violation of the Act, but would adversely affect the job prospects of regional language-speaking people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DMK would launch a stir if the decision to hold an exclusively English examination for the test was not withdrawn, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US