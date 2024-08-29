DMK warns of stir if eligibility test is held only in English

The DMK has threatened to launch an agitation if the government failed to revoke the decision to conduct the recruitment test for assistant posts exclusively in English.

In a statement, R. Siva, Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor, said the decision contravened the Puducherry Official Languages Act, 1965 that recognised five languages — Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam and French.

He pointed out that while traditionally Tamil was used in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, Telugu was the preferred language in Yanam, and Malayalam in Mahe, reflecting the linguistic customs of each area. In the past, eligibility tests, including the UDC exam in 2022 and the recent constable exam, were held in the regional languages as well as in English.

Coming down hard on the government for its sudden departure from a long-standing tradition that had been maintained by successive dispensations, Mr. Siva said conducting the upcoming recruitment test solely in English was not only a violation of the Act, but would adversely affect the job prospects of regional language-speaking people.

The DMK would launch a stir if the decision to hold an exclusively English examination for the test was not withdrawn, he said.