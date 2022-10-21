DMK wants legislation banning online gambling

Opposition leader urges the government to immediately bring out an ordinance against online gambling

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 21, 2022 21:20 IST

The principal Opposition party, DMK, has urged the territorial administration to introduce a legislation on the lines of the law enacted by Tamil Nadu Assembly banning online gambling.

Opposition leader and party convenor R. Siva in a statement on Friday asked the government to immediately bring out an ordinance against online gambling. The government could introduce a Bill later in the Assembly to replace the Ordinance, he said.

The online game had pushed several families into distress, he said adding that DMK government in Tamil Nadu thought it appropriate to ban gambling as it destroyed the lives of people. In the Union Territory also, several people have been actively involved in the game and have lost huge money. There are reports that Yanam region had become a den for gamblers. They are getting active support from the police authorities, he added.

Introduction of a legislation has become a necessity to prevent people from getting involved in the game, he added.

