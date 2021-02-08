DMK wants ECI intervention on nominated MLA issue

PUDUCHERRY

08 February 2021 03:19 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought the immediate intervention of Election Commission of India on the issue of appointment of three nominated MLAs.

DMK leader in Assembly and convenor (South), R. Siva, in a statement on Saturday, said the direct appointment of three nominated legislators and decision of the Supreme Court to accord voting rights to them have deprived the rights of political parties in the Union Territory.

The ruling party in Centre could change the power equation in the 30-member Legislative Assembly by having the right to appoint three nominated legislators. The nominated legislators could change the power equation if the government in power has only a razor-thin majority, he said.

The ECI should either impose a ban on the direct appointment of nominated MLAs by the Centre or they should not be given the right to vote in the Assembly.

The Commission should otherwise ensure that the elected government has the right to choose two persons as nominated legislators and leave the appointment rights for one MLA to the Centre, the statement said.

The ECI intervention could only ensure a level-playing field to all political parties in Union Territory, he added.