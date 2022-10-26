DMK urges govt to restore angiogram facility at Puducherry GH

Patients are directed to Jipmer because of equipment failure, says Siva

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 26, 2022 19:34 IST

DMK convenor R. Siva. File

Principal opposition party, the DMK, has urged the government to restore treatment for heart ailments at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Research Institute here.

Opposition leader and party convenor R. Siva in a statement on Wednesday said people coming to GH for heart ailments were now directed to Jipmer as the equipment for angiogram was under repair.

“It is due to the negligence of the government that the people are suffering. The angiogram equipment was installed 15 years ago and now it cannot be used due to machine failure. For the past one week, even people with cardiac arrest are directed to Jipmer. The government should take immediate steps to install new machinery, ‘‘ he added.

He also urged the government to tie up with private hospitals for angiogram till a new equipment was installed at GH.

