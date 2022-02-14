DMK trying to politicise bomb attack: AIADMK

They are making false allegations, says Anbalagan

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is making false allegations against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm on the incident related to a country bomb attack at Ouppalam, said AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan.

At a press conference here on Monday, he said Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva was trying to drag the AIADMK into the incident with the intent of politicising the attack.

“The bomb was hurled at the house of a DMK functionary due to a family dispute. The Opposition leader should not make irresponsible statements,” Mr. Anbalagan said. Such statements would lead to further violence, he said, adding that legislators should not make remarks that provoke people.

Taking objection to the statement of Opposition leader that the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance government was a failure, the AIADMK leader said the Chief Minister had fulfilled around 15 promises made during the run up to the Assembly polls.

“The assurances given on floor of the House and during elections are being implemented. We are ready for a debate with the DMK leader,” Mr. Anbalagan said.