DMK trying to hoodwink people on language issue: Annamalai

BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday criticised the ruling DMK for trying to hoodwink people on the language issue and said that the DMK was basically not interested in promoting Tamil but was encouraging learning of English.

Leading a demonstration against the DMK government, he said the DMK was trying to kill the Tamil language by making false claims that the party was in support of Tamil. All the claims of the DMK in support of Tamil and against Hindi imposition are fake. The DMK is not basically interested in promoting Tamil but was encouraging the learning of English, he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that Tamil was a divine language and several saints and scholars had penned sacred verses such as Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, and other collections, such as Agananooru and Purananooru. But the DMK was afraid that if people were encouraged to learn Tamil they would go in for learning such sacred verses. Hence, the party was taking up the issue of alleged imposition of Hindi to deliberately mislead the people, he said.

He said that in last year’s SSLC examinations, about 48,000 students across the State had failed the Tamil exam. Similarly, out of 2 lakh engineering seats in the State, as many as 1,377 are in Tamil medium. However, only 50 students applied for the seats in Tamil medium. This shows the real picture of the DMK and claimed that the party was trying to kill the language.

Referring to the recent car blast in Coimbatore, Mr. Annamalai blamed the State government for not disclosing necessary details to the people and said the government was hesitant in calling it a ‘terror attack.’