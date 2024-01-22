ADVERTISEMENT

DMK to stage protest in front of District Collectorate on Tuesday

January 22, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

:

Principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK), has decided to organise a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Tuesday to highlight the “failure” of Central schemes in Puducherry.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva in a statement said the Union Government had failed to implement any schemes in the Union Territory. Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, 100 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and housing scheme, were a “failure” in Puducherry. 

“Without implementing the schemes, the officers are touring places under Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme . The yatra is being conducted to promote the Central schemes. The District Collector is allowing officers to participate in the programme. We will be holding a protest in front of the Collectorate to condemn the decision of the Collector in allowing officers to participate in the programme,”’ Mr. Siva said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US