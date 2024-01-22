DMK to stage protest in front of District Collectorate on Tuesday

January 22, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

:

Principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK), has decided to organise a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Tuesday to highlight the “failure” of Central schemes in Puducherry.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva in a statement said the Union Government had failed to implement any schemes in the Union Territory. Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, 100 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and housing scheme, were a “failure” in Puducherry.

“Without implementing the schemes, the officers are touring places under Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme . The yatra is being conducted to promote the Central schemes. The District Collector is allowing officers to participate in the programme. We will be holding a protest in front of the Collectorate to condemn the decision of the Collector in allowing officers to participate in the programme,”’ Mr. Siva said.