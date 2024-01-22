GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK to stage protest in front of District Collectorate on Tuesday

January 22, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

:

Principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK), has decided to organise a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Tuesday to highlight the “failure” of Central schemes in Puducherry.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva in a statement said the Union Government had failed to implement any schemes in the Union Territory. Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, 100 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and housing scheme, were a “failure” in Puducherry. 

“Without implementing the schemes, the officers are touring places under Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme . The yatra is being conducted to promote the Central schemes. The District Collector is allowing officers to participate in the programme. We will be holding a protest in front of the Collectorate to condemn the decision of the Collector in allowing officers to participate in the programme,”’ Mr. Siva said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.