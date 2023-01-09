DMK to organise ‘Puduvai Sangamam’

January 09, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to organise ‘Puduvai Sangamam’ on the lines of Chennai Sangamam planned by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Monday said the Puduvai Sangamam would be organised near Bahour Sri Moolanathar Temple on January 14. As part of the event, a Samuthuva Pongal would be held in the morning in which around 300 women would participate. It would be followed by various cultural programmes, including light music, folk music show and traditional dance items.

A committee under Bahour legislator Senthil Kumar has been set up to conduct the programme.