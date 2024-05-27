ADVERTISEMENT

DMK to hold meeting today

Published - May 27, 2024 12:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry DMK has convened a meeting of its executive committee on Monday to finalise plans for celebrating the birth centenary of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on June 3.

A press statement from DMK convenor R. Siva said that the meeting would also discuss the deployment of party agents nominated to the counting centre for the enumeration of votes for the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

The meeting is expected to be attended by members of the executive committee, serving and former legislators, and other leaders.

