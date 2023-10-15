DMK to hit the streets demanding Statehood

October 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The DMK will hit the streets to protest against the apathy of the NDA governments at Centre and in Puducherry to the long-pending demand for Statehood for the Union Territory.

The DMK executive committee which met the other day passed a resolution reiterating the Statehood demand which was a long unfulfilled popular aspiration and one that had been sought through at least 14 unanimous resolutions of the Assembly.

The meeting which was chaired by party convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva roundly condemned the indifference of the Union Government in granting Statehood, resolved that the DMK would lead a massive state-level rally and protest to press for the demand.

Former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, V.Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar and L. Sampath, MLAs, and other leaders participated in the meeting.

In another resolution, the DMK decided to install memorial statues of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in all 23 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry district coinciding with his centenary celebrations. The party condemned the “petty politics” behind the ruling NDA government to implement a proposal by the previous Congress dispensation to install a statue in honour of the DMK stalwart.

As part of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the DMK would hold public meeting in all 23 Assembly constituencies in the district and begin work towards ensuring the victory of the Opposition nominee in the polls.

One of its electoral planks would be to expose the anti-people measures of the AINRC-BJP government, from unfulfilled election promises and rampant spread of ganja culture, gambling, resto bars and prostitution that were ruining the reputation of Puducherry, the DMK said.

As instructed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party president Mr. Stalin, functionaries across Puducherry units should fully engage in the drive for summary revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India with January 1, 2024 as reference date for eligibility. Mr. Siva noted that the Elections Department in Puducherry, on instructions of the ECI, would be holding special campaigns on October 28 and 29, and November 18 and 19, to enable voters to verify the voters list, and new voters turning 18 years of age on January 1, 2024 to fill up and submit forms at respective polling centres.

The DMK also urged its youth cadres to participate in the second state conference of the youth wing of the party scheduled to be held on December 17 in Salem which would be led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.