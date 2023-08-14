ADVERTISEMENT

DMK to boycott customary Independence Day tea party hosted by L-G in Puducherry

August 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Party’s participation in the tea party at the Raj Nivas would amount to condoning the undemocratic ways of the Lieutenant Governor, said DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to boycott the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi for his intransigence on NEET exemption, the DMK in Puducherry stated that it would stay away from the customary tea party hosted on Tuesday by the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her alleged indulgence in politics while occupying a Constitutional post.

DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva said in a statement that the Lt. Governor has been acting more like a politician and overstepping the limits of her Constitutional authority by superseding the elected government headed by a Chief Minister.

Given several recent instances where the Lt. Governor was keen to demonstrate her loyalty to the BJP than respect the Constitutional norms, the DMK’s participation in the tea party at the Raj Nivas would amount to condoning her undemocratic ways, Mr. Siva said. The DMK legislators would boycott the event en masse, he said

