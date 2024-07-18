GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK threatens stir if ration shops are not reopened

Published - July 18, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK has warned of launching a stir if the government failed to honour its commitment to reopen ration shops that played a vital role in delivering essential commodities to poorer sections of the population.

In a statement, R. Siva, Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor, said Puducherry was the only place where the Public Distribution System (PDS) is dysfunctional whereas the scheme has been successfully implemented all over the country.

In neighbouring States such as in Tamil Nadu, fair price shops were supplying a range of essential commodities, including like rice, sugar, oil, pulses and vegetables.

The Chief Minister, who had made assurances to reopen the outlets, and even holding out the promise while campaigning for the NDA in the recent Lok Sabha elections, had so far failed to keep his word.

The DMK will lead agitations across Puducherry and in front of shuttered ration shops, if the government continued to be complacent on this issue of vital importance, he said.

