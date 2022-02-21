DMK submits memorandum to Speaker

Party demands a week-long Assembly session to discuss important issues

DMK legislators led by Opposition leader R. Siva submitting a petition to Speaker R. Selvam on Monday seeking time to discuss various issues in the Assembly. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded that the Puducherry Assembly session be held for a week to discuss important issues.

DMK legislators led by Opposition leader R. Siva in a memorandum to Speaker R. Selvam on Monday said the Assembly session convened on February 23 should be held for a week to discuss issues such as NEET, privatisation of Electricity Department and to review the status of various government schemes announced in the last Budget, the petition said.

Mr. Siva said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign here had promised to make the Union Territory the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub. The government should explain in the Assembly on the schemes they had implemented to make the Union Territory the BEST, the DMK leader said.

The government, the Opposition leader said, had failed to implement any programme for the betterment of the Union Territory.

The Centre also failed to increase the financial allocation. The allocation for 2022-23 remained the same as that of 2021-22. The DMK wanted to discuss the issues and hence the session should be held for a week, he said.