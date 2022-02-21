DMK submits memorandum to Speaker
Party demands a week-long Assembly session to discuss important issues
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded that the Puducherry Assembly session be held for a week to discuss important issues.
DMK legislators led by Opposition leader R. Siva in a memorandum to Speaker R. Selvam on Monday said the Assembly session convened on February 23 should be held for a week to discuss issues such as NEET, privatisation of Electricity Department and to review the status of various government schemes announced in the last Budget, the petition said.
Mr. Siva said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign here had promised to make the Union Territory the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub. The government should explain in the Assembly on the schemes they had implemented to make the Union Territory the BEST, the DMK leader said.
The government, the Opposition leader said, had failed to implement any programme for the betterment of the Union Territory.
The Centre also failed to increase the financial allocation. The allocation for 2022-23 remained the same as that of 2021-22. The DMK wanted to discuss the issues and hence the session should be held for a week, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.