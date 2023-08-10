DMK submits memorandum to President Murmu seeking Statehood

August 10, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a memorandum submitted to President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit, the DMK in Puducherry has sought her intervention in granting Statehood to the Union Territory.

The memorandum, submitted by the DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition, R. Siva, and other party leaders, said that Statehood for Puducherry was a long-standing demand of the people and its elected representatives and would give it greater autonomy in implementing welfare schemes for the underprivileged sections and creating jobs.

Extending its welcome to the President for her first visit to Puducherry, the DMK said that as a Union Territory, the elected government was required to wait for the Union government’s approval for implementing welfare schemes, developing infrastructure and creating employment, among others. If Statehood is granted, the revenue will increase and welfare schemes for the downtrodden, backward and tribal people can be implemented in a timely manner, the memorandum said.

Drawing attention to the latest resolution on Statehood, passed unanimously in the Puducherry Assembly on March 31, 2023, which the administration did not forward to the Centre for months in disregard of the democratic will of the people, the memorandum sought the President’s intervention on a favourable response to the Statehood demand.Noting that Puducherry’s non-inclusion in the Central Finance Commission resulted in a loss of nearly ₹4,000 crore, as pointed out by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the memorandum made an appeal to include Puducherry as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

It also flagged concerns over the resolutions and promises made in the Assembly regarding various problems being “blocked by the Lieutenant Governor and IAS officers”, thereby preventing benefits from reaching the people. The fact that the Chief Minister is unable to fulfil his promises due to this interference and his going public about it is a question of democracy itself, the memorandum said, seeking the President’s intervention to help the elected government function without interference.

The memorandum also urged the President to take up with the Ministry of Home Affairs the long-standing demand for waiver of legacy debt that was eating up a large part of the revenue. Other demands included the President’s help in initiating measures to fill over 10,000 vacant posts in the government this year, formulation of a new industrial policy and infusion of Centre’s funds to revive labour-intensive enterprises such as the AFT, Swadeshi, Bharathi Spinning mills, and cooperative institutions like the Lingareddypalayam Co-operative Sugar Mill.

A plea was also made for an air base in Karaikal to facilitate pilgrimage to the Saneeswaran temple in Thirunallar, Velankanni Shrine and Nagore Dargah.

DMK legislators V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar were part of the delegation.