DMK submits memorandum to L-G

06 November 2020 05:34 IST

Three-member delegation urges Bedi to arrange for disbursal of pending salary and pension for teachers

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to arrange for the disbursal of 11 months’ pending salary and pension for teachers working in government-aided schools.

A three-member delegation comprising R. Siva, MLA, former Ministers S. P Sivakumar and Nazeem, called on Lt. Governor on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking her assistance in addressing several issues concerning people.

They also urged the Lt. Governor to issue an order for disbursing salary and pension of government aided school teachers. Similarly, they also wanted the Lt. Governor to take necessary steps to disburse pending salary of employees working in government-run societies and corporations.

The DMK sought Lt. Governor’s intervention to revive the functioning of three textile mills in the Union Territory.

They also urged the Lt. Governor to abolish garbage tax introduced by the Congress government.

AIADMK flays DMK

Immediately after the delegation met the Lt. Governor, AIADMK leader Om Sakthi Segar issued a release stating that the DMK, an ally of ruling party, was “pretending” now after being silent for more than four and a half years. People will not accept the DMK’s move, he said.

The DMK was silently supporting the anti-people polices of the Congress government, he said.

“DMK has now lost trust in the Chief Minister and hence was now meeting the Lt. Governor,” Mr. Segar said.