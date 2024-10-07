GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK submits memorandum to L-G seeking age relaxation for candidates of Group-B posts

Published - October 07, 2024 11:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry DMK leaders outside the Raj Nivas after submitting memorandum to Lt. Governor on Monday.

Puducherry DMK leaders outside the Raj Nivas after submitting memorandum to Lt. Governor on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Principal opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan in getting age relaxation for candidates applying for Group B (non-gazetted) posts in Puducherry.

A delegation of DMK leaders led by Opposition leader and Puducherry party convenor R. Siva on Monday met the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas and submitted a memorandum regarding the subject. The absence of a separate Recruitment Board in the Union Territory always affected the filling up of Group-B and Group-C posts. The outbreak of novel corona virus caused further hindrance in conducting direct recruitment drive, the memorandum said.

After a decade, the Puducherry government recently notified Group-B (non-gazetted) post vacancies in the category of Junior Engineer, Overseer in Public Works Department, Graduate Teacher, Lecturer in Education Department, and Administrative Assistant. However, many graduates who have been waiting for government jobs will not be able to participate in the direct recruitment process because of the age factor. Many of them, now, will not fit into the age limit previously fixed by the government for various posts, Mr Siva said.

“The Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Ladakh have relaxed age by two years for Group-B and -C posts. Even the Railway Board has relaxed age by three years for Group-B posts in their recruitment drive. The Puducherry government had used its administrative powers to provide reservation for direct recruitment of Group-B (non-gazetted) posts. The Lt. Governor should use his administrative powers to relax the age for candidates applying for Group-B posts,” he said.

