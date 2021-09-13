DMK submits demand to Vice-President seeking Statehood for Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

13 September 2021 03:41 IST

They also asked him to stop privatisation of the Electricity Department

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu about granting Statehood to Puducherry.

In his representation, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said the demand for Statehood was the democratic right of the people of Puducherry.

“It is a travesty to democracy that the Union Territory has not been accorded Statehood even after years of continuous demand by its people and unanimous resolutions passed by the Assembly,” he said.

During the time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, a committee headed by former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj had looked into the issue of Statehood for Puducherry.

“In a meeting, she even went on to describe the pathetic powerless state of the Legislature Assembly as ridiculous,” the memorandum said. The DMK also urged the Vice-President to prevail upon the Centre to stop the move to privatise the Electricity Department.

Its privatisation would deprive the local people from getting job opportunities in the department.

The party also sought a waiver of legacy loans, 25% reservation for local students in Pondicherry University, employment for local people in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) and support for industrial activity in the Union Territory.