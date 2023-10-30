DMK slams Puducherry Speaker and Ministers for participating in RSS route march

October 30, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Terming the participation of BJP Ministers in a route march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as “undemocratic,” Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Monday, urged Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to consider banning such events of the RSS in future.

Mr. Siva, in a statement, said the participation of Ministers and elected representatives in the route march went against Constitutional norms. The march was led by Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar as well as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and local unit BJP president S. Selvaganabathy.

“More disturbing is the participation of Speaker R. Selvam in a meeting of the RSS associated with the route march. When the Speaker is [supposed to be] above party politics, the participation of Mr. Selvam goes against Parliamentary principles. It must be condemned by all,” Mr. Siva said.

Accusing the RSS of trying to spread hatred by organising route marches, the DMK convenor said the Union Territory was known for its religious amity. The DMK will not allow a divisive agenda to be spread in Puducherry, he said.

The people of the UT would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, he added.