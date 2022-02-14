DMK slams NDA government in Puducherry

‘It has failed to fulfill poll promises’

The principal Opposition party, DMK, has hit out against the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry for its failure to implement poll promises.

Opposition leader R. Siva, in a statement on Monday, said the ground reality was contrary to what the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister had claimed about governance in Union Territory.

The government had failed to fulfill the promises made on reopening of mills and ration shops. The announcements made by the government only remained on paper.

The Chief Minister had made an announcement on regularisation of 398 anganwadi workers, but they were yet to get salary. The workers have launched an agitation, crippling the functioning of anganwadis, the Opposition leader said.

“The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister have claimed that both are working towards the development of Puducherry. The Chief Minister went to the extent of saying that the Centre is giving adequate funds. But the ground reality is different. Nothing has happened after the new government assumed office,” Mr. Siva said.

He sought to know from the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister whether there was anyone above them who takes decisions pertaining to the Union Territory.