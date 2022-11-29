DMK seeks white paper on U.T.’s financial situation

November 29, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chief Minister is bound to explain to the people the reason for not implementing various schemes and the government should make public the money it raised internally and allocations made by the Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the financial situation of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had sought a sanction to present the Budget on an outlay ₹11,000 crore. However, the Centre fixed the outlay at ₹10,696 crore and subsequently the government presented the Budget five months after the beginning of the current financial year. Even three months after the presentation of the Budget, the government was not able to implement schemes announced in the Budget apparently due to shortage of funds, Mr. Siva said in a statement.

“We are reaching the end of current financial year. Funds are not utilised as allocated. So far, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department was able to spent only 23% of the funds sanctioned. Even funds managed by the Disaster Management Authority are not given to victims of natural calamity and accidents,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The legislators were not able to spend money for work in their constituencies as MLA fund has not been released. The Chief Minister was bound to explain to the people the reason for not implementing various schemes. The government should make public the amount of money raised internally and allocations made by the Union Government, he said.

“The Chief Minister holds the Finance portfolio. He should bring out a white paper on the actual financial position of the Union Territory,” Mr. Siva said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US