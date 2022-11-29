  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

DMK seeks white paper on U.T.’s financial situation

November 29, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Tuesday demanded a white paper on the financial situation of the Union Territory.

The government had sought a sanction to present the Budget on an outlay ₹11,000 crore. However, the Centre fixed the outlay at ₹10,696 crore and subsequently the government presented the Budget five months after the beginning of the current financial year. Even three months after the presentation of the Budget, the government was not able to implement schemes announced in the Budget apparently due to shortage of funds, Mr. Siva said in a statement.

“We are reaching the end of current financial year. Funds are not utilised as allocated. So far, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department was able to spent only 23% of the funds sanctioned. Even funds managed by the Disaster Management Authority are not given to victims of natural calamity and accidents,” he said.

The legislators were not able to spend money for work in their constituencies as MLA fund has not been released. The Chief Minister was bound to explain to the people the reason for not implementing various schemes. The government should make public the amount of money raised internally and allocations made by the Union Government, he said.

“The Chief Minister holds the Finance portfolio. He should bring out a white paper on the actual financial position of the Union Territory,” Mr. Siva said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.