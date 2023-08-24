ADVERTISEMENT

DMK seeks Speaker’s intervention to ensure rights of MLAs are honoured

August 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a letter to Mr. Selvam, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva said the ruling National Democratic Alliance government has stopped inviting DMK legislators for functions. The MLAs belonging to the DMK are being ignored in the inaugural of welfare and development programmes.

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition DMK has sought the intervention of Speaker R. Selvam in prevailing upon the government in honouring the rights of legislators.

In a letter to Mr. Selvam, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva said the ruling National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory has stopped inviting DMK legislators for functions. The MLAs belonging to the DMK are being ignored in the inaugural of welfare and development programmes, he said.

“The usual practice was to invite legislators whenever government functions are held in their constituency. Irrespective of party affiliations, the norm was followed by all governments. Of late, this practice was not being followed. Opposition legislators are not invited because of pressure given by some ministers. The Speaker should prevail upon the government in honouring the rights of elected representatives,” he said.

