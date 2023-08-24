HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK seeks Speaker’s intervention to ensure rights of MLAs are honoured

In a letter to Mr. Selvam, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva said the ruling National Democratic Alliance government has stopped inviting DMK legislators for functions. The MLAs belonging to the DMK are being ignored in the inaugural of welfare and development programmes.

August 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition DMK has sought the intervention of Speaker R. Selvam in prevailing upon the government in honouring the rights of legislators.

In a letter to Mr. Selvam, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva said the ruling National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory has stopped inviting DMK legislators for functions. The MLAs belonging to the DMK are being ignored in the inaugural of welfare and development programmes, he said.

“The usual practice was to invite legislators whenever government functions are held in their constituency. Irrespective of party affiliations, the norm was followed by all governments. Of late, this practice was not being followed. Opposition legislators are not invited because of pressure given by some ministers. The Speaker should prevail upon the government in honouring the rights of elected representatives,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.