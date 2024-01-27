DMK seeks ex-gratia for kin of those who drowned off beaches in U.T.

January 27, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

R. Siva, DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition, on Saturday urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to provide ex-gratia to the kin of tourists who drown in the beaches in Puducherry.

In a statement, Mr. Siva pointed out that in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, affected families are given voluntary relief and support in case of grievous injury or loss of life in accidents. He urged Mr. Rangasamy to formulate a similar scheme in Puducherry.

Mr. Siva said the beaches in Puducherry are popular tourist spots, attracting a large number of tourists from within and outside the country.

The beach stretch from the Chief Secretariat to the Old Harbour, Pondy Marina, Paradise Beach, and Ruby Beach were among the most popular hangout areas. However, tourists flouting prohibitory measures had resulted in the recent spate of drownings. According to the DMK leader, statistics showed that in the last 13 years, 204 lives were lost in such accidents.

Last year alone, more than 50 people drowned off various beaches. In the last 25 days, seven people lost their lives while bathing in the sea, including four students, and three in succession on New Year’s Day. Mr. Siva sought an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the victims.

While some extent of environmental pollution was one of the accepted downsides of tourism expansion that needed to be controlled, the loss of human lives cannot be condoned, Mr. Siva said.

The government was duty-bound to implement precautionary measures and monitor unsafe seaside stretches where bathing is prohibited. The proposal to impose a fine on those who bathe in the sea alone may not end the occurrence of such deaths, he said.

The DMK leader called for coordinated efforts by the local body, the police and the tourism department to ramp up safety and surveillance measures at the beaches. The government should also deploy trained swimmers, tour guides and police personnel.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy also raised the issue at a press conference and called upon the government to augment life-saving measures, including posting of life guards, along the beaches.

