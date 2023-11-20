ADVERTISEMENT

DMK rally, ahead of Salem meet, reaches city

November 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

DMK youth wing’s bike rally across Tamil Nadu arrived in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK youth wing’s ongoing bike rally across Tamil Nadu as a prelude to the upcoming State conference at Salem on December 17 was accorded a rousing reception as it reached the city on Monday.

A mass signature mobilisation drive to demand the abolition of NEET is among the rallying themes of the youth wing’s campaign, which was recently flagged off by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister.

On arrival in Madagadipet, the rally participants were greeted by R. Siva, DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition; former Minister S.P. Sivakumar; MLAs Annibal Kennedy, Senthil Kumar, and L. Sampath; youth wing functionaries; and party cadres.

The rally, which was cheered as it passed through various places, was also accorded a farewell before exiting Puducherry, the DMK said.

