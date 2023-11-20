HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK rally, ahead of Salem meet, reaches city

November 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DMK youth wing’s bike rally across Tamil Nadu arrived in the city on Monday.

DMK youth wing’s bike rally across Tamil Nadu arrived in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK youth wing’s ongoing bike rally across Tamil Nadu as a prelude to the upcoming State conference at Salem on December 17 was accorded a rousing reception as it reached the city on Monday.

A mass signature mobilisation drive to demand the abolition of NEET is among the rallying themes of the youth wing’s campaign, which was recently flagged off by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister.

On arrival in Madagadipet, the rally participants were greeted by R. Siva, DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition; former Minister S.P. Sivakumar; MLAs Annibal Kennedy, Senthil Kumar, and L. Sampath; youth wing functionaries; and party cadres.

The rally, which was cheered as it passed through various places, was also accorded a farewell before exiting Puducherry, the DMK said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.