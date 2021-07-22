DMK plea not to table Fisheries Bill

PUDUCHERRY

22 July 2021 02:06 IST

DMK convenor (North) S. P. Sivakumar has appealed to the Centre not to table the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 in the monsoon session of Parliament as some of its provisions had triggered disquiet among the fishermen community and protests across coastal pockets.

In a statement, Mr. Sivakumar said there were genuine concerns over some of the provisions in the proposed Bill relating to criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against them and levy of heavy penalties. Certain clauses in the Bill also infringe upon the rights conferred to the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of Constitution of India, he said.

The DMK leader called for consultations with fishermen communities and a fresh Bill formulated incorporating their views in the interests of protecting marine resources.

