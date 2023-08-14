Tamilisai accuses DMK of playing politics over NEET in T.N.

August 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of playing politics on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission.

Interacting with reporters after participating in graduation ceremony at the Pondicherry Technological University (PTU), the Lieutenant Governor said several students belonging to poor families have cleared NEET.

“I am not commenting as a Lt. Governor but as a voter of Tamil Nadu. In the last Assembly elections, DMK came to power by promising voters to scrap NEET. They very well knew that scrapping the exam was not possible because it was brought on the directions of the Supreme Court. The DMK by giving false assurance cheated the students. They are trying to play politics on the issue,” she said.

Further questioning the stand of the DMK, the Lt. Governor said the party could have gone to Supreme Court to challenge NEET. “Don’t play with the lives of students by playing politics on the issue,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

Earlier, speaking at the graduation day, the Lt. Governor said the Central government has introduced the New Education Policy with the aim to make students globally competetive. Dr. Tamilisai urged the student community to understand the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

“It will help you to understand the struggle undergone by the freedom fighters. The struggles faced by the present generation are nothing when compared to the challenges faced by the martyrs. Reading about the freedom fighters will instil the feeling of patriotism,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government had initiated steps to fill faculty vacancies and start new courses in the PTU. He also urged the students to think big and try to become entrepreneurs. The students should tap the growing opportunities, he added.

Certificates were distributed to as many as 644 students belonging to 2019 and 2020 batch. Another 63 students belonging to the batches will be given certificates in absentia.

Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam were among those present.

