DMK plans year-long events to mark Kalaignar’s centenary

May 24, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry DMK proposes to commence work on a Kalaignar Arivalayam in the city this year during the birth centenary celebrations of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi that begin on June 3.

The proposal to launch work on the project on a party-owned land site during the birth centenary year of the DMK patriarch was passed through a resolution at an executive meeting convened by Leader of Opposition R. Siva.

A public meeting is also planned in June or July with the participation of Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

State council president S.P. Sivakumar, MLAs V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthil Kumar and L. Sampath, and party office-bearers participated in the meet.

It was also decided at the meeting to organise a series of programmes till June 3, 2024. The commissioning of statues of the leader in several places, in compliance with government regulations, renovation of party flagpoles, seminars and public meetings to highlight Karunanidhi’s contributions to social justice and public welfare and the essence of the Dravidian movement, are part of the programme agenda.

On June 3, DMK party units and feeder outfits will pay tribute to the portrait of Karunanidhi. DMK leaders from here are also scheduled to attend the centenary public meeting in North Chennai, along with leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance. Puducherry leaders will also participate in the inauguration ceremony on June 20 of the Kalaignar Kottam, a memorial at Kattur, the late party patriarch’s birthplace in Tiruvarur.

