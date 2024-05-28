ADVERTISEMENT

DMK plans to construct Kalaignar Arivalayam in Puducherry

Published - May 28, 2024 01:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva addressing a meeting held at party office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry unit of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to construct a ‘Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in memory of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Puducherry. 

The decision to construct the Arivalayam in a piece of land owned by the party on East Coast Road was taken at a meeting held on Monday to plan the birth centenary of Mr Karunanidhi on June 3. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The party leadership has given approval to construct the building. The construction would be taken up with the participation of all workers after getting approval from government departments, a party release here said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting decided to organise the centenary of the former Chief Minister in a befitting manner. The party flag would be hoisted and various welfare measures would be initiated across the Union Territory. Party cadres would take part in blood donation camps and planting of saplings, the release said. 

Opposition leader R. Siva, former Minister S. P Sivakumar and party legislators attended the meeting. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US