GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK plans to construct Kalaignar Arivalayam in Puducherry

Published - May 28, 2024 01:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva addressing a meeting held at party office in Puducherry on Monday.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva addressing a meeting held at party office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

:

The Puducherry unit of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to construct a ‘Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in memory of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Puducherry. 

The decision to construct the Arivalayam in a piece of land owned by the party on East Coast Road was taken at a meeting held on Monday to plan the birth centenary of Mr Karunanidhi on June 3. 

The party leadership has given approval to construct the building. The construction would be taken up with the participation of all workers after getting approval from government departments, a party release here said. 

The meeting decided to organise the centenary of the former Chief Minister in a befitting manner. The party flag would be hoisted and various welfare measures would be initiated across the Union Territory. Party cadres would take part in blood donation camps and planting of saplings, the release said. 

Opposition leader R. Siva, former Minister S. P Sivakumar and party legislators attended the meeting. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.