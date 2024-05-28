DMK plans to construct Kalaignar Arivalayam in Puducherry

:

The Puducherry unit of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to construct a ‘Kalaignar Arivalayam’ in memory of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Puducherry.

The decision to construct the Arivalayam in a piece of land owned by the party on East Coast Road was taken at a meeting held on Monday to plan the birth centenary of Mr Karunanidhi on June 3.

The party leadership has given approval to construct the building. The construction would be taken up with the participation of all workers after getting approval from government departments, a party release here said.

The meeting decided to organise the centenary of the former Chief Minister in a befitting manner. The party flag would be hoisted and various welfare measures would be initiated across the Union Territory. Party cadres would take part in blood donation camps and planting of saplings, the release said.

Opposition leader R. Siva, former Minister S. P Sivakumar and party legislators attended the meeting.