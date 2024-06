The DMK observed the fifth death anniversary of party stalwart and former Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman on Monday.

DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva unveiled a portrait and paid floral tributes.

A commemoration meeting was also held at Saram.

Former Minister SP Sivakumar, V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath, MLAs and other leaders and party cadres participated.

