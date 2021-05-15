DMK not interested in coming to power through backdoor: Siva

PUDUCHERRY

15 May 2021 00:19 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was not interested to come to power in Puducherry “through the backdoor”, party leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Siva said on Friday.

Mr. Siva in a statement said the criticism against the party by the National Democratic Alliance [that it was trying to come to power through the backdoor] was unfounded as the crisis in the NDA was its own making. The DMK was not responsible for the crisis faced by the NDA, he added.

Almost a week had passed since N. Rangasamy took over as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory. People are unaware whether the Chief Minister would have a Deputy and about the ministerial positions, he said.

“People are suffering because of the mess created by the NDA. There was no point in blaming the DMK for the crisis. The party knows its limitations. People of the Union Territory have made DMK the principal Opposition party and we are not interested to come to power through the backdoor. We will definitely form the government after the next Assembly election,” he added.

The DMK has got every right to criticise the Centre on the nomination of three BJP members to the Legislative Assembly. The party was bound to defend democracy, he added.