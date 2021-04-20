DMK MLA files complaint over fake FB account

PUDUCHERRY

20 April 2021 00:59 IST

R. Siva, DMK MLA from Orleanpet constituency, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police here on Monday over a fake Facebook account in his name.

In his complaint to the police, Mr. Siva said that some persons had created a fake Facebook account in his name and demanded money through digital payment players. The MLA has cautioned social media users and his friends against the fake account.

The Cyber Crime police are investigating.

