DMK MLA donates for construction of Ram Mandir

VILLUPURAM

26 February 2021 01:41 IST

DMK legislator K.S. Masthan, representing Gingee Assembly constituency in Villupuram district, has donated ₹11,000 to a trust as part of his contribution for the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Masthan, who is also the secretary of the party’s minority wing, told reporters that he was approached by members of the BJP and the trust seeking donation and he readily agreed to be a part of it.

“I am above caste and religious barriers and do not show any difference since all are equal as was propounded by the DMK founder late C.N. Annadurai’s principle of Ondre Kulam, Oruvane Devan (One Religion and One God),” he said.

Mr. Masthan said that he had participated in the consecration of nearly 304 temples over the years.

“So when they approached me, I readily agreed and took it as a pleasure to be part of the donation,” Mr. Masthan added.